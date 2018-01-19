One killed in military vehicle crash in Sebring

One person was killed in this National Guard vehicle crash. (Photo: WTSP)

One person is dead and three others hurt after National Guard vehicles crashed in Sebring on Friday.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. and involved vehicles assigned to a Miami National Guard unit.

Three Palletized Load System (PLS) vehicles were headed north at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hammock Road when the rear-most vehicle failed to stop in time at a red light and struck the middle vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle was killed, and the passenger had to be extricated with serious injuries. Three other people were taken to local hospitals.

© 2018 WTSP-TV