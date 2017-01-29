One last chance to share a childhood memory at the Circus (Photo: WTSP)

It's called the Greatest Show on Earth, but you won't see it ever again in here in Tampa.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed for the final time at Amalie Arena. The company announcing earlier this month that it's final curtain call will be in May. 146 years later, now all that will be left are the memories.

"The end of an era," said Kevin O'Connor who brought his son for the final show Sunday evening. "Chance for this guy to experience something that I experienced as a kid."

All eight shows this week in Tampa, according to a circus spokesperson, were sold out. People wanting one last chance to share a childhood memory with the final generation.

"We're here because it's the last time," said Sara Barrow who brought her younger sister. "The last time I came, I was six."

Some cherish those memories more than others forcing even clowns to console them.

"I've been coming here since I was literally a newborn," said Mary Jane who was fighting back tears. "It's emotional because I don't want it to end."

The final show will be in May, in Long Island.

