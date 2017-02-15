(Photo: Courtesy of Google Maps)

PINELLAS COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after police responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. at the Hennessey's Bar and Grill in Oldsmar.

Police say one man, an employee identified as 33-year-old David Brown, is dead and the suspect, 43-year-old Brian Mytych, is in custody.





The incident is still under investigation.

