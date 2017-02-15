PINELLAS COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after police responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 1:00 a.m. at the Hennessey's Bar and Grill in Oldsmar.
Police say one man, an employee identified as 33-year-old David Brown, is dead and the suspect, 43-year-old Brian Mytych, is in custody.
The incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs