One person dead after Tampa house fire

TAMPA -- Authorities responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of East 28th Ave. Sunday evening just after 3 p.m.

According to a news release, the home was fully engulfed in flames and a woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital with injuries from the fire and one person died in the home.

A third woman was able to escape the fire without any injuries.

According to officials, the fire has been contained and is now out. 28th Ave. is shut down between 22nd and 24th Ave. while authorities do a further investigation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

