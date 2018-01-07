One person dead following skydiving incident in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- One person has been confirmed dead following a skydiving incident in Zephyrhills.

According to officials, the skydiving incident happened at Sky Dive City in the 4000 block of Sky Dive Lane Sunday. The skydiver was sent to Florida Hospital to be treated for injuries after a hard landing, but was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate the scene where the incident took place.

Stay with 10News for further details.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV