10News exclusive: 16-year-old denies plotting to attack school

A Tarpon Springs High student told 10News that he'd never blow up his high school like he's accused of threatening to do

But police arrested the junior at school Tuesday afternoon, after two classmates came forward claiming he threatened to blow up the cafeteria to hurt students and responding officers.

He was also expelled from school. Just out of juvenile jail Tuesday night, he told his side of the story exclusively to 10News.

“I like riding bikes. I like talking with my friends. I like playing guitar,” the 16-year-old boy says. When asked if he’s going to blow up the school, he replied, “No!”

10News is not naming the student, based on our crime guidelines, because he's a minor now facing felony charges as a juvenile.

The teen claims he broke up with a girl and her friends told the school resource officer he made threats: first, a couple weeks ago saying he’d bring a gun to school, then blow up the cafeteria.

When asked if he’d say anything like that, that he wanted to blow up the cafeteria and hurt students and police officers, he said, “No, I would never. The worst part - the officers were telling me that I was going to end up like Columbine.

"Yeah, I joked about it like, ‘Ha, ha, you guys are very funny, but you guys know I would never ever pull a gun in school,’” the teen said.

Police and the principal took the threats very seriously, sending a message out to parents.

“Hello, this is Leza Fatolitis, principal at Tarpon Springs High School. In an effort to keep you informed of important safety matters, I am calling to notify you that a Tarpon Springs student was arrested this afternoon for making alleged threats involving our school.

"As soon as Tarpon Springs High and law enforcement were made aware of the threats, they were immediately investigated and appropriate action was taken. As always, the safety of your student is our priority and we want to make sure your child feels safe at Tarpon. Our staff is available to address further questions or concerns during normal business hours. Thank you.”

Students and parents alike found the incident alarming.

“Rumor spreads around and people get scared and drama will happen. It's not something you should joke around about, about blowing up the cafeteria,” said student Nallely Chavez.

“I think he needs the punishment, because it could've been a joke or if it was real I could've really hurt somebody,” said parent Marina Edwards.

Police searched the condo where the teen lives with his mother and didn't find any sort of plans or bomb making materials.

“They're not going to find anything. That's not my kid,” the mother said.

The teen tells 10News that he's been trying to change schools, and fears that lies will ruin his life and chances of getting into the Air Force.

“I just want this to be resolved because it's total B.S.,” the teen said.

He will go before a Pinellas County judge Wednesday morning. He says he hopes the truth will come out.

Pinellas County School District’s Code of Conduct: http://www.pcsb.org/Page/15888

