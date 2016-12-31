A wrong-way driver on the Sunshine Skyway was killed when her car collided with a pickup truck early Friday morning. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. (Photo: SKY 10)

PALMETTO, FL -- The family of a Palmetto man is counting their blessings one day after wrong way driver hit him head on, on the Sunshine Skyway bridge, Friday.

Jon Allen Mitchell's family says he faces a long recovery.

He was driving in a white truck southbound when troopers say the driver of another car was going the wrong way Friday Morning.

The other driver, Shontel Nicole Chase, 29, died in the crash.

“How and why? To see a wrong way driver on the skyway bridge, that was the part we couldn’t put two and two together on how that person would get on the other side,” said his brother, Mitch.

“As of right now, he’s still been going through a lot of surgeries. At this point in time they have him heavily sedated.”

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway for more than four hours, causing drivers headed to Manatee County to be redirected through Interstate 75.

According to the crash report, Chase was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It is unknown whether drinking was a factor in the crash, but the FHP report says there was a strong odor of alcohol in her car.

An autopsy report is pending. Mitch says the family is not harboring any hard feelings towards her.

“It’s a life. Anytime a life is taken in that way, it’s no one way to just point a finger and say oh it’s all this person’s fault. At the end of it, one family did lose a family member.”

He further says his brother saw the car coming, but at some point he the headlights of the car cut off and it was tough to avoid it.