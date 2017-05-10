Orange County family desperate for stolen iPad to be returned

(Photo: WKMG)

An Orange County mother is begging thieves to return the stolen iPad that was filled with memories of her daughter who was killed in 2014.

The only way Nicole Quintus can hear the voice of young Lilly is through the videos on her iPad. The only way to see her is through the photos, many of which are on an iPad. Lilly was just 4-years-old when a car crashed into KinderCare Learning Center. She was the only fatality.

A silver car is seen driving past Quintus' home several times before three men got out, wand walked up to her home, according to surveillance video. Those three men entered her home through her baby's playroom,

"His entire safe area was covered in glass. Some of his toys had to be thrown away 'cause you could hear the broken glass inside them and there's no way to get the glass out," Quintus told WKMG in Orlando.

Along with the iPad, Quintus says burglars stole video game equipment worth thousands of dollars, as well as her 10-year-old son's plastic wallet.

"Please, if you have any decency at all, return that iPad to me," Quintus said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is working on this active case, and Quintus was able to use the Find my iPhone app to get an alert if someone tries to use the iPad. there is no suspect at this time.

