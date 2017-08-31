Over 500 Crossfit athletes set to compete in the Tampa Bay Games

TAMPA - Upwards of 600 Crossfit athletes from across Florida will converge on the the Tampa Convention Center Saturday, September 2nd, for the first ever Tampa Bay Games.



Teams of three will compete in this tag-team style event. The goal is to collectively complete the assigned workout, in the shortest amount of time.

Each team may compete in one of four divisions, novice, intermediate, masters (40+) and RX. The winning male and female teams in the RX division will each win $1,200 cash.

Each team will also earn points for their Crossfit gym, the gym with the most points will be crowned the Affiliate Cup Champion.

The Tampa Bay Games is apart of the Tampa Bay Strength and Fitness Expo. Olympic weightlifting, ninja warrior and highland games will also be features at this event. Tickets at $5 in advance, or $10 at the door.



