Overnight crash involving a Tampa police officer leaves one dead

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A car with two young passengers was traveling southbound on US-41, north of Florida Ave. around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

When the vehicle arrived at the intersection of Florida Ave. and US-41, it did not stop at the red light while a marked Tampa Police car was going through the intersection as well. The first vehicle crashed into the front of the police car.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Jordan Garrett, died at the scene of the crash.

Tampa Police officer Sigure O'Neil, 43, and the driver of the first vehicle had minor injuries and were sent to be treated at St. Joseph's Main Hospital.

