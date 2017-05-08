Overnight fire destroys 8 condos

(Photo: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

BRANDON -- Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says an overnight 2-alarm fire caused severe damage to eight condos at the Hamptons Condomium Complex in north Brandon.

Fire crews say they received a call around 2:00 a.m. about a large fire at the complex. When they arrived they found the two story condo building with heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof.





Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and began fighting it. A second alarm was issued because the intensity of the fire.

Officials say it took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and there were no injuires.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2017 WTSP-TV