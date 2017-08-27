Overnight tornado causes flooding, damage in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY - A line of severe thunderstorms along with a tornado overnight has caused significant flooding and damage, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Manatee County deputies said Saturday night's storms brought "significant flooding of numerous roads," leaving many of the Samoset area's 3,440 residents without power.

During the storms, deputies say that around 9:20 p.m., a tornado swept through the Samoset area between 2600 1st St. and 3000 15th St.East, bringing down multiple trees.

No injuries have been reported, but Manatee County Eastside Fleet Maintenance is working to clean up damage and debris left from buildings as well as cars.

Manatee County Public Works are also working on the clean-up efforts and restoring power to those in the area.

