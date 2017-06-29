Dog owner says pet hotel unresponsive after pit bull attack

TyVy Pet Hotel. (Photo: Google Earth)

Many of us love our pets like kids, that's why a Bay area family is so upset. They trusted a Tampa pet hotel to care for their beloved dogs and say one got attacked by a pit bull.

This isn't the first time 10News has told you about problems at TyVy.

“I've nicknamed him Wolverine. You can see where the hair is starting to grow over it. It was the size of a golf ball. There were 22 stitches, both internal and external,” dog owner Josh Hawes explains what happened to his Golden Retriever pup, Blanton, at TyVy Pet Hotel.

He says 45 minutes after he and his wife dropped off their two dogs for the day, they got a call that a pit bull took a bite out of Blaton’s leg in the play yard.

“Him and another dog got into a fight. They were playing. All the sudden, it's seemed to escalate pretty quickly. One of my babies has basically been attacked,” Hawes says.

Hawes says staff didn't rush Blanton to a hospital. In fact, a friend made it to the hotel and the dog was still there.

“There's no bandages on this thing. They're having him walk out to the truck. He sees him jump up into the truck,” Hawes says.

Hawes says he never got a call from a manager as promised.

“It’s just kind of shocking. How do you not have the wherewithal, especially if at it's been attacked by a pit?”

He also requested video and the incident report, but those haven’t been delivered either. Workers told him they'd cover the $900 vet bill, and that still hasn't happened.

“That is not how you handle the situation,” Hawes says.

“They told Josh they were going to take care of it, and since then there's been no outreach whatsoever to honor that agreement,” says Hawes’ attorney, Domenick Lazzara.

The family now says TyVy won't return calls, only sending them the “Terms and Conditions” saying TyVy is not liable for injuries.

Lazzara believes the pet hotel is still on the hook for what happened to Blanton.

“It's still negligence of the failure to provide reasonable care to someone they've agreed to provide care to. There is a clause in there in terms of medical treatment, and they agreed to provide medical treatment to the pet should there be an injury. In this case there is an argument they didn't provide medical treatment fast enough and just let Blanton suffer with an open wound,” says Lazzara.

10News tried to get answers from staff.

“I'm sorry, I can't comment on that stuff. I'm sorry I can't,” a woman told a reporter.

A spokeswoman at company headquarters in Michigan said she or another representative would get back to 10News. No one has returned our call.



Hawes says it may now come down to a lawsuit to help protect other pets.

“Enough's enough. People do need to know. It’s looking to do the right thing for someone who's a part of your family,” says Hawes.

Hawes says TyVy's only gesture: refunding his $70 for the 45 minutes the two dogs spent there and two free night-stays.

They won't be back.

In Florida, grooming or boarding facilities don't need a license, unless performed at a vet clinic.

Customers can file a business complaint with the Department of Agriculture.

The Better Business Bureau shows TyVy doesn't have any reviews.

Again, this isn't the first time 10News has reported on problems at TyVy.

In March, Elke Griffin told 10News that the pet hotel took her dog off property for a walk without her permission. The business's lead snapped and her dog, Blue, ran out onto Dale Mabry. He was hit and killed.

She's suing. Griffin’s attorney, Kevin Humphries, says in Florida a pet is considered property.

Owners can't recoup more than the costs of the dog and death expenses.

That's something Griffin is petitioning lawmakers to change and has more than 1,000 signatures on her Facebook page, Justice for Blue.

She's also documented TyVy removing negative online reviews.

© 2017 WTSP-TV