Owner of USA Fleamarket agrees to demolition

USA Fleamarket, hit by numerous code violations, will be torn down, Pasco County says.

10News Staff , WTSP 5:25 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

Pasco County has reached an agreement with the owner of a Port Richey flea market to demolish it.

The county says the owner of USA Flea Market, 11721 U.S. 19,  has agreed to tear down all the structures on the property and clear it by Sept. 1. 

The power will be shut off by July 13.

The deal will allow the owner to keep the buildings' support structure for possible use in future construction.

The flea market was shut down this month because of code violations. The county posted a video on YouTube detailing the violations.

