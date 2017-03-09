Pair sought in $1,000 theft at Lutz sports complex

Two people are being sought in the theft of cash, sports equipment and food from the Oscar Cooler Sports Complex in Lutz. Surveillance photo

LUTZ, Fla. -- Two suspects are being sought the theft of $1,000 cash and sports equipment from the Oscar Cooler Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward in the case.

About 4:05 p.m., two suspects used pry bars to break into the concession stand, office and equipment storage at the complex at 770 Lutz Lake Fern Road West, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects took approximately $1,000 in cash, $1,000 worth of sporting equipment, $1,500 in food and did approximately $2,000 in property damage, the sheriff's office said

They loaded the items into an unknown vehicle parked on the west side of Crooked Lane, just south of Lutz Lake Fern Road West.

Anyone in the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200.

To be eligible for the reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Other tips can be submitted online by clicking here, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids.

© 2017 WTSP-TV