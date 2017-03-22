Palm Harbor man charged with sexual activity with 12-year-old girl

Terrence M. Rosenow, 46, of Palm Harbor, face four charges of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor. Pinellas County sheriff photo

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- A 46-year-old man was arrested in Oregon and extradited to Pinellas County to face charges of sexual activity with a 12-year-old girl.

Terrence M. Rosenow, 46, of Palm Harbor, face four charges of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor.

The case started Feb. 12 when a parent of the girl found sexually explicit messages on the child's computer device, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The parent notified the authorities.

The girl told detectives she had inappropriate sexual activity with Rosenow several times between Jan. 19, and 25.

Detectives got a warrant for the arrest of Rosenow on Feb. 20. At about 2 p.m. on Feb. 23, Rosenow was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office in Canby, Oregon, where he was working.

Rosenow was extradited to Pinellas County and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on March 9, 2017.

© 2017 WTSP-TV