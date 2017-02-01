Paralyzed veterans racing team trains near Brooksville

"GPS reads all the metrics power, heart rate, cadence." said Navy veteran Will Groulx, who may have lost the power of his legs in a motorcycle accident, but he has the heart and spirit of a champion. WTSP photo

"GPS reads all the metrics power, heart rate, cadence." said Navy veteran Will Groulx, who may have lost the power of his legs in a motorcycle accident, but he has the heart and spirit of a champion.

"I was able to represent the United States in the Paralympics in Rio this past September and was able to win a gold medal in the road race," said Groulx.

All week racers from around the country are training near Brooksville with the Paralyzed Veterans of America Racing Team.

"We have 125 athletes coast to coast including two in Alaska and one in Hawaii," said Jody Shifflett.

"We have a lot of different injuries to a lot of different impairments from stroke victims to multiple sclerosis to paralysis to neurogenesis," Groulx said.

"I still have pretty decent use of my hands, but they’re not normal, but the higher up the spinal cord the injury goes you’re going to have more impairment," said Groulx.

"Ultimately all of our guys want to be on the U.S. team. That's everyone’s hidden agenda," said team director and Army veteran Jody Shiflett, who has been part of the team since he was injured parachute training.

"I am a paraplegic. I broke my T-12 vertebrae, but I have a functioning ability to stand," said Shiflett.

Regardless of the racers challenges, they agree it’s their abilities, strength and support from each other keeps them competitive.



Groulx said, "It’s tough to do by yourself so when you have a group of like this that’s a support group. We come together and we cheer each other on, but we also crack the whip when it’s needed, too."

Groulx says racing has taught him many things, but the most important is never giving up on yourself.

"Focus on what they’re able to do and not what they can’t because I really don’t think that there’s nothing that I can’t do," said Groulx.

The team will race this weekend in Clermont, which kicks off the season of another 50 races around the country.

