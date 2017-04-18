(Photo: Beau Zimmer)

Parents in St. Petersburg are reacting to news of a possible attempted kidnapping at Fossil Park last week.

The incident happened on Thursday around 6:30 near the baseball field bleachers.

An eight-year-old boy says he was approached by a man who invited him back to his van to play with puppies.

The victim says he didn’t answer the man’s questions and ran away to tell his mother.

St. Petersburg police say the person they are looking for is described as a white male, 20-30 years old with short dirty blond hair, reading glasses and was last seen wearing a yellow jersey and carrying a skateboard.

Tonight on 10News Nightside we talk to moms and dads about balancing being a protective parent with allowing their kids to be kids and have fun.

If you’re a parent let us know how you’d handle this situation and talk to your kids about stranger danger.

© 2017 WTSP-TV