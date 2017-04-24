Parents not satisfied with principal apology

Parents are upset with a racial comment made by the principal at Campbell Park Elementary School. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – Parents and community members at Campbell Park Elementary School in south St. Petersburg are calling on the principal to resign after a leaked internal memo revealed her request to have “white students in the same class.”



Principal Christine Hoffmann met with parents early Monday morning after sending a written apology home with students that read, in part:

“I was asking that there not be a class with only one white student. I was not asking that all white students in each grade be clustered, as that is not our practice in creating class lists. I understand how racially insensitive the guideline was.”

Neither the apology nor the meeting was enough for parents, who said they had a strained relationship with Hoffmann as head of their predominately black school. "If that's how she feels in a leadership position, then she's not fit to represent a predominately African-American school. She's not ready,” said parent Laketta Davis. “And if her concern is to single out white students, then she probably needs to be in a predominately white environment.”



Pinellas County Schools denied a request for 10News WTSP to interview Hoffman. Parents were told they could not record any of the remarks in Monday morning’s meeting.



“She pretty much didn't answer any questions. She didn’t care,” said Tammie Jenkins.



"She understands the power and the impact of her words,” said Davis. Now, because there's a consequence, she doesn't want to take responsibility for it, but she definitely understands what she wrote."

District leaders also held a meeting with local members of the NAACP, who were also critical of the principal’s remarks.

