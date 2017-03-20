Parents take 5-year-old to bar, wind up in jail

David Alexander, 34, and Deana Alexandra Pulis, 42, are charged with child neglect.

A Palm Harbor couple took their 5-year-old son to a bar, passed out, lost track of the child, and then wound up in jail early Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

David Alexander, 34, and Deana Alexandra Pulis, 42, of Palm Harbor, are charged with child neglect.

About 12:17 a.m. Saturday, the couple went to De Bine Brewing Company in Palm Harbor with their son and had several drinks before passing out. Bar workers helped find the child, who had been missing for about 10 minutes, according to the sheriff's office. The Pulises were then ordered to leave the bar.

Staff also called for a Lyft to get the couple home. Deana Pulis then vomited in front of the bar. David Pulis argued with the bar manager and struck the manager several times in the face, and David Pulis suffered a cut to the head.

The son was taken to a back room of the bar until deputies arrived.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.

David Pulis was treated for his injury then both Pulises were taken to jail. Both of the parents have been released on $10,000 bond each.

© 2017 WTSP-TV