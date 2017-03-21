Parricide: Local kids linked to moms' murders

The Bay area has seen 2 mothers murdered in the past week. Investigators say the victims’ kids played a role in their deaths.

Hillsborough County detectives say 18-year-old Joshua Carmona admitted to killing his mom, Tara D'Angelo, with a baseball bat and knife on her 39th birthday, Monday.

Palmetto Police say Kayla Colyer helped dump her mom's body in Levy County after they believe the daughter's boyfriend killed Tricia Freeman.

A criminologist gives 10News insight into what drives kids to kill the people who gave them life. Experts say while parricide, kids killing parents, is rare, it's unfortunately becoming more common.

Tuesday night, friends gathered at the home of Tricia Freeman trying to understand a seemingly senseless murder. Police say her body was tossed out like trash by her own daughter.

“She’s sick,” says Emma Perry, Tricia Freeman’s friend and co-worker at IHOP.

Perry says she knew the problems Freeman had been having with her daughter. “Her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend, all they wanted was money, money, money for drugs,” says Perry. But she never thought it could lead to murder.

Police say Roy Nichols confessed to fighting with Freeman in her home and killing her in a struggle. Then, investigators believe he and Freeman's daughter, Kayla Colyer loaded up her mom's body, stole her car, dumped her in Levy County, and ditched the car in Kentucky before being captured in West Virginia.



“Trish kept trying to help her. She never turned her back on her child. For her child to turn around and kill her, and left her dead body, she can't have a heart,” says Perry.

While, in Hillsborough County, 18-year-old Joshua Carmona tells investigators that he thought about killing his mom and stepdad for some time, woke up on her birthday and decided that was the day.

Detectives say he beat his mom with a baseball bat, stabbed her in the neck with a butcher knife, then wrapped her body in a comforter, and left her in a bathroom. He apparently had plans to do the same to his stepdad later.

“It's the fastest growing type of family crime,” says Criminologist and Southwestern Oklahoma University Professor Howard Kurtz.

Kurtz tells 10News there's about 5 cases of parricide in the United States every week. He says often ongoing conflict, abuse, mental illness or a sociopathic personality plays a role in kids killing parents.

“It’s generally sons who do it. It’s fairly rare when it's a daughter who does it, but it does happen. A lot of kids do this as kind of an exit, if they're in a bad environment, physically or sexually abused, they may look at it as their only way out. Sometimes, it's event-specific, kids have anger issues. Unfortunately, you can be really great parents, at least a supportive parent, and I don't know if that predicts something like this would happen,” says Kurtz.

Friends of both victims say the loving moms had just been trying to set their troubled kids on the right path.

“It would be horrific, the last person you see in your life is one of your children taking your life. It’s pretty horrific,” says Kurtz.

Kurtz says early intervention with troubled kids is the key.

Carmona, the Riverview teen, had recently been arrested for DUI and carjacking a woman.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the D’Angelo family: https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-dangelo-family

Right now, Freeman's daughter and boyfriend are awaiting extradition from West Virginia back to Manatee County to face charges.

The big thing that tipped off Freeman's friends that she was missing: her beloved dogs were left alone.

Many people and local rescue groups have been asking if the dogs need to be adopted. Friends tell 10News that all 17 Shih-tzus and 2 larger dogs have found homes.

