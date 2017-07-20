Part of Florida Coast-to-Coast bike and hiking trail opens

Pinellas County leaders attend a ribbon cutting of a five-mile stretch of the Florida Coast-to-Coast trail on Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Part of the Florida Coast-to-Coast Connector bike and hiking trail is now open.

A five-mile stretch extending the Pinellas Trail to the Pasco County line opened Thursday morning.

Another portion in Pasco is slated to begin construction next year and open in 2019. The two segments will fill a gap, linking the start of the Pinellas Trail to the Suncoast Trial’s northern point in Hernando County. It will open a continuous path stretching 100 miles.

The entire project will create a 250-mile multi-use trail connecting downtown St. Petersburg to Titusville on the East Coast of Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation has no firm timeline for the trail’s completion.

For more information, go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website or to Florida Greenways and Trails Foundation’s website.

© 2017 WTSP-TV