Pasco couple gets help with motel

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hernando County Schools teacher arrested for sexual battery
-
Bonobo monkey throws brick at zoo guests
-
Sunshine Skyway suicides
-
Video released of teacher kissing student
-
VERIFY: Does apple cider vinegar help with weight?
-
Pregnant Md. teen denied to talk at graduation
-
Snake kills Florida family's pet Chihuahua
-
WATCH: Elk prances merrily in rain puddles and it's perfect
-
How do you save on car insurance?
-
Hernando school worker charged with assault
More Stories
-
Clearwater officer fired after throwing teen to groundMay 24, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
How much will the Super Bowl cost Tampa?May 24, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch for Tampa Bay areaJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.