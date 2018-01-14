WTSP
Close

Casino boat filled with passengers catches fire off Pasco Co. coast

Authorities respond to 50-passenger casino boat fire in Pasco County

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 7:20 PM. EST January 14, 2018

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco deputies assisted the Pasco Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard to rescue people from a boat fire Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene after getting the call around 4:17 p.m. The fire reportedly happened near Harbor Point near Bay Blvd in Port Richey. 

50 people were reportedly onboard of the San Cruz casino boat when it caught fire and authorities had to rescue people in the Gulf. Approximately 12 to 15 people were rescued from the water, according to deputies. 

All passengers have been accounted for. 

Passengers were treated by emergency personnel on shore.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission also responded to the scene, along with Port Richey police and the Marine and Air Unit. 

Stay with 10News for further details. 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories