Casino boat filled with passengers catches fire off Pasco Co. coast

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco deputies assisted the Pasco Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard to rescue people from a boat fire Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene after getting the call around 4:17 p.m. The fire reportedly happened near Harbor Point near Bay Blvd in Port Richey.

50 people were reportedly onboard of the San Cruz casino boat when it caught fire and authorities had to rescue people in the Gulf. Approximately 12 to 15 people were rescued from the water, according to deputies.

BREAKING | Pasco deputies attempting to rescue people from the Gulf after casino boat catches fire https://t.co/TVM4Q00BJ7 — Samantha Mitchell (@sammitchh101) January 14, 2018

All passengers have been accounted for.

UPDATE | All passengers aboard casino boat that caught fire now accounted for https://t.co/TVM4Q00BJ7 — Samantha Mitchell (@sammitchh101) January 14, 2018

Passengers were treated by emergency personnel on shore.

PHOTO I Pasco deputies respond to fire on casino boat. Officials say 50 people were on board. All passengers were able to make it to shore where EMS treated them. @10NewsWTSP

STORY I https://t.co/uoRIupvycv pic.twitter.com/ypG0JF5CHT — Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) January 14, 2018

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission also responded to the scene, along with Port Richey police and the Marine and Air Unit.

Stay with 10News for further details.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV