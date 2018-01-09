Pasco deputies searching for missing man

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man they say may be in danger.

Jesse Cameren Culler, 35, of Hudson, FL walked away from his home about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a gray hat, shorts and a shirt with white shoes. He walks with a limp and has a tattoo of "CASPER" on his back.



Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at (727) 847-8102 option 7.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV