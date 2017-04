Three Pasco County deputies got some cowboy experience Wednesday night when they responded to a call about an alligator. Pasco sheriff photos

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Three Pasco County deputies got some cowboy experience Wednesday night when they responded to a call about an alligator.

Deputy Garmon assisted the state alligator trooper by holding the noose while he got on the gator to tape its mouth closed at Mitchell Boulevard and Little Road.

