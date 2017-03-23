Pasco deputy hits fleeing drug suspect with Taser

Cameron Ajax Jones, 34, of Hudson, is charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of methamphetamine. Pasco County sheriff photo

HUDSON, Fla. -- Video captures a Pasco County deputy using a Taser to stop a drug suspect fleeing a traffic stop.

Cameron Ajax Jones, 34, of Hudson, is charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of methamphetamine.

The deputy had pulled over a Toyota Prius after it ran a stop sign and saw that there were hypodermic needles in the car, according to the sheriff's office.

Jones consented to a pat down during which a baggie containing a white rock was found. Jones then ran and threw the baggie into the woods as the deputy tried to detain him.

The deputy yelled warning Jones he was going to use a Taser before firing the barb at Jones.

According to the sheriff's office, the rock in the baggie tested positive for meth, and they also found .9 grams of heroin, nine packets of heroin, and a syringe that contained heroin.

