You’re welcome here.

That was a message some countries announced after President Trump signed an executive order that banned people from 7 countries from coming to the U.S.

A tweet hours after the ban was announced from Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said:

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada

That message is welcoming a Bay area man and his wife after being stuck in Turkey by the president’s order.

A lot has changed for David and Fatemeh Basch a week after we first introduced them to you.

“After one year of waiting and doing whatever they wanted and just 2 days before appointment they just cancel for no reason,” says Fatemah Basch, who is trying to get a visa to come to the U.S. Her husband is a U.S. citizen.

They were just a day away from getting an immigration visa for Fatemah, who is from Iran when Trump signed his executive order.

But now they say they have hope, not from the U.S. but from Canada.

“We mentioned in the last interview that we were fine with following procedures put in place. We don’t have an issue in being vetted. We’ll provide whatever documents anyone wants. We provided the same documents to Canada that we did U.S. and they were fully engaged and made it happen,” says David Basch, who is born and raised in the U.S. and has a home in Wesley Chapel.

They were able to get visas to Canada within 48 hours.

“We’re good for a couple of years there but have to stay in six-month intervals,” says David Basch.

But Canada is still not home.

“It’s very disappointing at best,” says Basch.

Basch says thankfully because of the injunction put in place by a federal judge regarding the president’s ban they once again have a meeting with the U.S. Embassy in hopes to get a visa for Fatemah.

But with all the what if’s, Fatemah says in just one week from being excited to go back home to the U.S. her feelings have changed.

“I’m not the excited to go there anymore but because it’s his house and home and his family is there, I understand. I was excited to go back but now I honestly feel disrespected,” says Fatemah Basch.

