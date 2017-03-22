Pasco man allegedly bilked woman out of $140,000

William Tide of Tarpon Springs has been charged with exploitation of the elderly or disabled adult. Pasco sheriff photo

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- A 48-year-old man faces charges for allegedly enticing a woman to move to Florida and then withdrawing more than $100,000 of her money, spending thousands at adult clubs.

William Tide of Tarpon Springs has been charged with exploitation of the elderly or disabled adult.

According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, Tide went online and a met a woman who has suffered from psychological issues most of her life.

Tide then persuaded her to move from Connecticut to Florida to live with him. He then got access to her personal funds. A detective found that Tide withdrew $134,910, and spent $9,237.78 at adult entertainment clubs. Tide visited the clubs while he left the woman home alone.

He also got $4,020 from various Pasco ATMs.

In October, Pasco County Judge, P. Matthey deemed that the woman lacked the capacity to provide consent.

A Tarpon Springs police detective was investigating Tide for the same activities.

Tide was arrested without incident on Monday.

