WTSP
Close

Pasco road rage suspect allegedly attacks woman

10News Staff , WTSP 10:15 AM. EST March 07, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is seeking the public's help to identify a female suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman during a road rage incident.

It happened on February 22 around 2:30 p.m. on State Road 52 and Chenwood Avenue in Hudson.

Pasco Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page a picture of the woman involved in the altercation. The photo shows the woman leaving her car after the male driver allegedly threw a bottle at the victim's car.

Deputies said that the woman hit the victim and tried to take away her cell phone after the picture was taken.

If you have information about the woman or the driver, call PSO at 800-706-2488 or submit a tip online.

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Road rage suspect arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at family

WTSP

Gunman fires at moving crew during road rage fight

WTSP

Truck drives over car in Ocala road rage incident

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories