Pasco road rage suspect allegedly attacks woman

A photo taken by a victim in a road rage incident shows a woman who left her vehicle just prior to attacking the victim. (Photo: Pasco Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is seeking the public's help to identify a female suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman during a road rage incident.

It happened on February 22 around 2:30 p.m. on State Road 52 and Chenwood Avenue in Hudson.

Pasco Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page a picture of the woman involved in the altercation. The photo shows the woman leaving her car after the male driver allegedly threw a bottle at the victim's car.

Deputies said that the woman hit the victim and tried to take away her cell phone after the picture was taken.

If you have information about the woman or the driver, call PSO at 800-706-2488 or submit a tip online.

(© 2017 WTSP)