Have you lost a pet? More than 80 stray animals have been taken to Pasco County Animal Services since Christmas Eve and the agency has posted a video the dogs in the hope that someone recognizes their pet.

The shelter is at 19640 Dogpatch Lane in Land O'Lakes.

Shelter workers say that they do not have enough kennels for the dogs, which also are being housed in the intake room.