WTSP
Close

Pasco sheriff: Major drug ring busted

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco announces arrests, drug seizures and more as part of a multi-agency narcotics investigation.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:28 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pasco Sheriff's Office has announced a large drug bust and arrests with ties to an inmate in California.

The arrests are for meth and cocaine. The sheriff's office said 14 pounds of methamphetamine -- 25,000 doses -- was seized. Also seized was a pound of cocaine with a street value of $45,000.

Detectives found Jesus Nazareth Hernandez was using a contraband phone to communicate nationwide.

Operation Hydra included cooperation with the Dade City police and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The arrests include illegal immigrants who allegedly supplied narcotics across the U.S. border.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Pasco deputies wrangle gator

WTSP

Men wearing clown and wolf masks pull off Pasco robbery

WTSP

Suspects smash pickup into Pasco gun store, get away with weapons

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories