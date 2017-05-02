Pasco sheriff: Major drug ring busted

Sheriff Chris Nocco announces a major drug bust on Tuesday. Pasco sheriff photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pasco Sheriff's Office has announced a large drug bust and arrests with ties to an inmate in California.

The arrests are for meth and cocaine. The sheriff's office said 14 pounds of methamphetamine -- 25,000 doses -- was seized. Also seized was a pound of cocaine with a street value of $45,000.

Detectives found Jesus Nazareth Hernandez was using a contraband phone to communicate nationwide.

Operation Hydra included cooperation with the Dade City police and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The arrests include illegal immigrants who allegedly supplied narcotics across the U.S. border.

