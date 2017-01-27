Pasco sheriff uses humor for serious point on Tostitos Breathalyzer bag

The Pasco sheriff warns residents that the Tostitos Breathalyzer bag does not work. USA TODAY

"They have one of the best Twitter feeds around."



That's just one of the reactions and thousands of views Chase Daniels with the Pasco Sheriff's Office has received for this tweet about the Tostitos Breathalyzer bag.



"Next Sunday, the first person to show us their chip bag saying they shouldn't drive but they are driving anyway gets a free breathalyzer test!"

Next Sunday, first person to show us their chip bag saying they shouldn't drive but they are driving anyways gets a free breathalyzer test! — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017

"If we can create some humor with our Tweets and have people see us as just humans not somebody that's going to take away," said Daniels.

Or check out this tweet:



Officer: "Please step out of the car, I'm going to need you to blow into this"



Driver: *pulls out chip bag* "No worries, I have my own" https://t.co/DT0Tt8Am8r — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017

The sheriff's office has seriously ramped up its attention to social media in the last six months.



Daniels said, "In a day we're hitting almost what we used to hit in a month and our followers have grown from 11 thousand to 28.3 thousand."



With Daniels just 28 years old and the newest social media guru at the ripe old age of 23, the sheriff's office is staying connected with millennials.



"A lot of people on Twitter they are young and they're looking for ways to get news fast," said Ashlyn Reese social media coordinator. "We look for things that might be trending on Twitter or sports games that might be happening so that way we can engage with as many people as possible."



"Bag of chips with a breathalyzer may be a lot of party games out of it," said Scott Hastings.



At the Port Richey Hooters even folks putting a few back agree the sheriff's office tweet gets the message across.



"I think it's pretty good use of social media," said Hastings.



"It's all about how big can your audience be because when you do have something to share it's getting viewed by a wider and wider audience," said Daniels.



Keeping the public safer one Tweet at a time.



