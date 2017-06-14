Pasco shuts down USA Fleamarket in Port Richey

Pasco County officials have shut down the USA Fleamarket due to multiple code violations at the location along U.S .19 in Port Richey. WTSP photo

Pasco County officials have shut down a popular flea market along U.S .19 in Port Richey.

The USA Fleamarket, they say, had more violations they have seen on a property in decades.

More than 200 vendors will now have to find a place to go, as officials say the property was fraught with potential dangers and disasters.

Code inspectors and fire officials say they found all sorts of violations, from plumbing, to fire, entire buildings which had been built or worked on without permits, etc.

The county says the last time it had inspected the property was back in 2009. So what took so long?

They say it's part of a more aggressive proactive policy enacted two months ago, whereby, the county no longer waits for complaints but visits properties which they feel may pose the greatest public threat.

So far, officials say they have not heard from the property's owner, and are planning to work with the dozens of vendors who have now been displaced.

