Pasco sinkhole deemed to dangerous to cover; next step unclear

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. -- It's been six months since a massive sinkhole swallowed two homes in Lake Padgett Estates neighborhood of Land O’Lakes.

Tuesday, county officials updated plans on what they hope to do with it, and one thing is clear: it’s too dangerous and too expensive to cover up.

“The consultants that we work with, they're telling us, working with our road and engineering department, they do not recommend any type of heavy equipment back there,” said Kevin Guthrie, assistant county administrator for public safety.

He added trying to repair the hole could possibly damage more homes nearby and it would be costly, anywhere above $500,000.

So, he said there's two options: a beautification project where they put up a permanent fence around it or a similar option to build a fence, but also build T intersections, which allows three-point turns.

The hole is located along Ocean Pines Drive.



“They do want me to go back to the community, bring these two options and then answer any questions that they may have at a future town hall meeting,” Guthrie said.



For Terrence Doohen, seeing his home is still upsetting.



“It's frustrating because it was a neat little home, as my neighbor's house was and my neighbor's house over here was and their homes,” he said as he pointed out to the homes near the sinkhole.



Doohen and his family lived in one of the nine homes affected. Now they are renting a new property while dealing with the aftermath of the sinkhole.



“It's obviously a part of our lives because it's a financial disaster,” he said.

The county commission meeting Tuesday confirmed what he figured but didn't want to hear.



“If it's a financial decision and that's the only two options, then I think that we need to take a deeper look at it. If it's, ‘We're concerned because the ground is not safe,’ then that's a bigger picture,” Doohen said.



Once the county finishes a proposal, it needs to be approved by the county commission before moving forward.

