Pasco students accused of vandalizing Seven Springs Middle School

TRINITY, FLA. - Some middle school kids have gotten an early start on summertime mischief this week.

Pasco County deputies say five students entered Seven Springs Middle School through an unlocked door, found keys inside a desk and over the course of three days caused more than $20,000 in damages.

When deputies responded to a school alarm, they discovered that current and former students smashed TVs damaged four classrooms, stole five Apple TVs and caused up to $3,000 in damage by spraying several fire extinguishers.

All five teenagers were arrested and a sixth student will be facing criminal charges as well as being held responsible for the costs of damages.

