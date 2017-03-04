Pasco tour bus crash kills one

A tour bus carrying members of a college baseball team crashed into two cars on I-75 in Pasco County Saturday afternoon, killing one and seriously injuring another.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 12:33 p.m. a bus transporting the Hiram (Ohio) baseball team failed to slow down as traffic on southbound I-75 was merging from three lanes to two near mile marker 287. It struck the rear of a 2007 Lexus RX350, killing the driver, an 81-year-old woman from South Carolina, and seriously injuring the passenger. Their names are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Also seriously injured was 45-year-old Amy C. Chadek of Ocala, whose Hyundai Sonata was struck by the Lexus.

The accident closed southbound I-75 in the area until 4:30 p.m.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

