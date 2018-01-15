Woman aboard Port Richey casino shuttle boat fire dies

Authorities were sent to around 4:17 p.m. Sunday just offshore Harbor Point near Bay Boulevard as the shuttle filled with passengers being taken to the Tropical Breeze casino boat became engulfed. (Photo: Provided)

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A woman who was onboard the casino shuttle boat that caught fire off the Florida coast died late Sunday.

The 42-year-old victim was not immediately taken in for treatment after the fire, rather, she later was admitted to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson.

She died Sunday, Jan. 14, at the hospital according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release. Her name has not been released and a cause of death has not been determined.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover said Monday that the woman had arrived less than an hour earlier after becoming ill.

Watch: American flag still flying after Florida casino shuttle boat fire

Officials had originally said none of the passengers had sustained life-threatening injuries. More than a dozen people were hospitalized, mostly for smoke inhalation and chest pains. In total, 50 people were able to get off the boat.

VIDEO: Coast Guard helicopter video of burning shuttle boat

Authorities were sent to around 4:17 p.m. Sunday just offshore Harbor Point near Bay Boulevard as the shuttle filled with passengers being taken to the Tropical Breeze casino boat became engulfed.

The casino is anchored about three miles off the coast in the Gulf of Mexico.

Horrified witnesses on shore in nearby homes watched as passengers jumped off the boat.

"JUMP!"



Terrified witnesses watched as people on board a casino boat shuttle jumped into the Gulf waters to escape a fire.



Nobody was killed. About a dozen people were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to authorities. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/8swbpHbpgO — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) January 15, 2018

Police credited the boat captain for turning the vessel around as soon as he began experiencing engine troubles. Had the boat not been as close to shore as it was when it caught fire, Port Richey Police Chief Gerard DeCanio said the situation would've been tragic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV