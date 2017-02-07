4-year-old Hudson boy dies in drowning

Police car lights (Photo: Wesley Hitt Getty Images)

A 4-year-old Hudson boy died Tuesday in what is being investigated as an accidental drowning, according the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.



Police say that Evan Pereaux was found unresponsive by his father in their residential pool at 9714 Ed Street. The father took Evan to Bayonet Point Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m.

Stay with 10News for more information on the incident.

(© 2017 WTSP)