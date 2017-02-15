Akins quits Pasco GOP post amid uproar

On Facebook, Bill Akins compares African-American protesters to monkeys. In another, he accuses former President Barack Obama of being a foreign-born Muslim. He even alludes to the Clintons killing potential trial witnesses. (Photo: Image via Facebook)

Bill Akins, under fire for a social media post in which he likened African-Americans to monkeys, resigned Tuesday as secretary of the Pasco Republican Executive Committee, saying that loyalty to the party took precedence over his First Amendment right.

"I just found out within the past day that, according to the loyalty oath I signed with REC, I'm not supposed to be making any statements, even if I want to do so as a private citizen, before running it past the REC and the chairman of the Republican Party,'' Akins said Wednesday morning.

Akins' Facebook post, which showed monkeys on top of a car and African-Americans on top of a police cruiser, ignited the controversy that ultimately cost him his job.

