American flag still flying after Florida casino shuttle boat fire

PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- An American flag still flies in the hours since a casino shuttle boat filled with passengers caught fire.

Sky10 flew over the charred remains Monday, Jan. 15, to capture the remarkable view -- aside from the flag, seemingly in good condition, the remainder of the boat almost is unrecognizable.

One person, a 42-year-old woman, died late Sunday. Authorities say she was not immediately taken in for treatment after the fire, rather, she later was admitted to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson.

She died at the hospital.

In total, 50 people were able to get off the boat as it was engulfed. More than a dozen people were hospitalized immediately afterward.

