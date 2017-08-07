7th home condemned at Land O'Lakes sinkhole

A look at the Pasco County sinkhole. 10News reporter Mark Rivera took this photo on Sunday, July 16, 2017. (Photo: Mark Rivera, WTSP)

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. -- Another home near the sinkhole in Pasco County has been condemned.

The total number of homes unsuitable for living -- or even destroyed -- now stands at seven.

County officials condemned the home Monday, Aug. 7, on Ocean Pines Drive. The other homes include three on Ocean Pines Drive, plus another on Canal Place.

The sinkhole opened July 14, destroying two structures.

The latest information regarding the sinkhole is expected soon.

Check back for updates.

