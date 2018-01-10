'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Port Richey shooting over drugs

Luis Nieuwkerk (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- An argument over drugs led to a suspect firing his gun before going on the run, authorities say.

Luis Nieuwkerk, 32, is wanted for attempted homicide in the shooting, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say Nieuwkerk somehow got into an argument with the victims at a home in the area of Ashwood and Crystal Lake drives late Tuesday, Jan. 9. He reportedly fired two rounds from a handgun at the victims, ran away and drove off.

The last known addresses for Nieuwkerk include 10901 Norwood Ave. in Port Richey and 4346 Royal Oak Lane in New Port Richey, the news release states.

Anyone who comes across Nieuwkerk is asked to call 911 immediately.

