Body recovered from New Port Richey house fire

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A body has been recovered from a home that collapsed Tuesday evening following a house fire.

The body has not been immediately identified, but officials were searching for Sherri Hansen, who is wheelchair-bound and lives on the second floor, family members said.

Relatives believe Hansen was in her second floor bedroom before the fire started and would've had trouble escaping on her own, said her stepson, Eric Hansen.

The fire is under investigation.

