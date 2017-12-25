Christmas tree fire burns Pasco County home overnight

Photos taken by the department show the fire, which started on the first floor of the home, spread to the second floor. (Photo: Pasco County Fire Rescue)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Everyone was able to safely make it out of their home overnight when their Christmas tree caught fire.

Firefighters responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25, to the home on Cessna Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates neighborhood.

Photos taken by the department show the fire, which started on the first floor of the home, spread to the second floor. Two departments responded to help put out the fire, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental.

