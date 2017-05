NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- An early morning crash on Hudson Ave. and Suave Lane left one 35-year-old man dead Sunday.

A 2012 Honda Civic was traveling on Hudson Ave. around 5:20 a.m. when it swerved off the roadway, crashing into a guardrail.

35-year-old Antony Haynes died from a medical emergency, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

