WTSP
Close

Crash in Pasco leaves 23-year-old motorcyclist dead

10News Staff , WTSP 8:38 AM. EST February 26, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 2002 Pontiac Montana was traveling west on Schrader Blvd. at the intersection of Little Rd. when it stopped to turn left around 4:28 a.m. Sunday. 

In the process of turning, the driver failed to yield to a motorcycle traveling south on Little Rd. and turned right in front of the driver of the motorcycle. 

The driver, 23-year-old Jay A. Holley crashed into the left side of the vehicle and died from his injuries at the crash site. 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories