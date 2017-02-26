Crash in Pasco leaves 23-year-old motorcyclist dead

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 2002 Pontiac Montana was traveling west on Schrader Blvd. at the intersection of Little Rd. when it stopped to turn left around 4:28 a.m. Sunday.

In the process of turning, the driver failed to yield to a motorcycle traveling south on Little Rd. and turned right in front of the driver of the motorcycle.

The driver, 23-year-old Jay A. Holley crashed into the left side of the vehicle and died from his injuries at the crash site.

