LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Crews are evacuating homes in a Land O’ Lakes neighborhood due to a depression.

Paco County spokesperson Doug Tobin said a depression the size of a small pool formed at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive.

Tobin said a boat is falling into the hole.

The size of the hole is increasing, according to Tobin.

