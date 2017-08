(Photo: WTSP)

Another home near the massive Pasco County sinkhole has been condemned.

That brings the total number of condemned homes to eight because of the sinkhole that opened up in Land O’Lakes. Two homes were completely destroyed.

Debris and water removal ended on Sunday. Demobilization began today.

The latest home to be condemned is at 3203 Canal Place.

