FHP: Owner of SUV in Holiday hit-and-run filed false police report

The woman who owned the SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash caught on camera that injured a teen was arrested Thursday for filing a false police report.

Samantha Maureen Henry, 22, is charged with filing a false police report, said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins.

Authorities booked Henry into the Pasco County jail around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Henry posted bond, and was released from jail.

Henry owned the gold Ford SUV that hit a 14-year-old boy on Monday night, Gaskins said.

Earlier this week, the FHP arrested Christopher Michael Try, who was the driver of the SUV. Authorities are still looking for Kevin Wilson, who is considered a person of interest.

